Everton offer striker to Turkish giants Besiktas

Everton have offered Cenk Tosun to Besiktas according to the Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, the Toffees are keen on offloading Tosun and the striker is reportedly open to returning to his former club.

The Turkey international would join on a loan in January if terms are agreed.

READ: Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu could be out for 3 months reveals Brendan Rodgers

Tosun is currently injured but is close to making a full recovery.

The striker had already fallen out of favor at Everton before his injury and was loaned to Crystal Palace in January.

Tosun had his loan stay cut short after picking up a serious knee injury.

The striker never really settled at Everton and it is unlikely that his status will change after he returns.

Besiktas are keen on signing an additional striker but the cash strapped club have a very limited budget and would only be able to take Tosun on loan.

Tosun made a name for himself at Besiktas scoring 64 times and providing 14 assists in 142 games for the Istanbul-based side.