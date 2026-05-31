Everton Prepare £30m Bid for Fenerbahce’s Defensive Anchor Jayden Oosterwolde

Everton’s recruitment team has identified Fenerbahçe defender Jayden Oosterwolde as a primary target for their summer defensive rebuild, with the Merseyside club reportedly ready to meet a £30 million ($38 million) valuation as reported by Haber Global.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Turkish Süper Lig, and his potential move to the Premier League is being viewed as one of the most significant defensive transfers of the window.

The “green light” for the transfer has reportedly been signaled by the Fenerbahçe board, who recognize that the player’s market value is at an all-time high following a season of dominant domestic and European performances.

Oosterwolde has become a fan favorite in Istanbul due to his unique blend of recovery speed, physical strength, and tactical versatility. Equally comfortable playing as an aggressive left-back or a ball-carrying center-back, his profile perfectly aligns with Everton’s desire to modernize their backline and introduce more pace into their defensive transitions.

Everton’s interest comes at a critical time for the club. As they look to establish themselves further up the Premier League table in the 2026/27 season, the hierarchy has prioritized younger, high-ceiling talents who can provide immediate impact while retaining long-term resale value.

Oosterwolde, who moved to Fenerbahçe from Parma, has proven he can adapt to different leagues and high-pressure environments, making him a low-risk, high-reward option for the Toffees.

While Fenerbahçe is reluctant to lose a key pillar of their defense, the financial realities of the £30 million offer are difficult to ignore. The funds would likely be reinvested into the squad as part of the club’s ongoing presidential election promises.

For Oosterwolde, a move to Goodison Park represents the ultimate stage to prove his worth on the path to a regular spot in the Dutch national team. Negotiations are expected to accelerate following the conclusion of the international window, with Everton eager to wrap up the deal before rival Premier League clubs enter the fray.