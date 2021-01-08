Everton rekindle interest in Lille star after making second offer

Everton have rekindled interest in Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik.

A source close to the player told Turkish-Football that Everton have made a second offer for Celik after approaching the player over the summer.

The Toffees have been keeping close tabs on Celik since their initial offer over the last transfer window.

Turkish-Football reported that Everton were in talks with Celik back in August.

The right-back has been a star name for Lille over the past two seasons since making his move from Istanbulspor in 2018.

Celik has two goals and two assists for Lille in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lille are currently second in Ligue 1 on goal difference to Lyon after a strong start to the season.

The French outfit would prefer to keep Celik on their books until the end of the season but are prepared to sell for the right price due to their financial situation.

Celik has just over two years remaining on his current contract and has 18 international caps for Turkey.