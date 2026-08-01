Everton Revive Interest in Galatasaray Winger Baris Alper Yilmaz with £35m Bid

Everton have stepped up their pursuit of Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz after dispatching club representatives to Istanbul to submit a formal £35 million proposal, according to Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi who broke the news on X.

The 26-year-old Turkish international winger has emerged as a top target for Everton management as they seek high-impact wide attackers to strengthen their front line ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

£35M Proposal Submitted in Istanbul

Everton officials traveled to Turkey to present an official offer valued at approximately £35 million (€40 million) to test Galatasaray’s resolve.

Everton’s Position: The Toffees view Yılmaz as a versatile dynamic option capable of playing across both flanks or operating as an aggressive presser up front.

Galatasaray’s Valuation: The Süper Lig champions are holding out for closer to €45 million–€50 million(£38M–£43M), with a 20% sell-on clause owed to his former club Ankara Keçiörengücü driving up their financial demands.

High-Profile Competition Across Europe

Everton are not alone in tracking the 26-year-old winger. Reports indicate that rival Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, along with Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, have also registered interest with Yılmaz’s representatives during the summer window.

However, Everton have taken the most concrete step to date by initiating direct club-to-club negotiations in Istanbul.

Standout Campaign and International Pedigree

Yılmaz is coming off the most productive season of his career, posting impressive numbers for Galatasaray:

Metric 2025–26 Süper Lig Stats Appearances 30 Goals 8 Assists 11 European Output 1 Goal (UEFA Champions League)

Having featured for Türkiye at both Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Yılmaz’s combination of pace, physical work-rate, and defensive contribution has made him one of the most sought-after Turkish talents on the market this transfer window.