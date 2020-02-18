Everton sent club official to Turkey for Tottenham target, summer transfer expected

Everton sent a club official to Turkey for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Toffees monitored Cakir in person against Sivasspor over the weekend.

Trabzonspor ended up beating Sivasspor 2-1 at home to overtake the central Anatolian based side and move into first place in the Super Lig.

Everton were joined by Tottenham and an unnamed La Liga side at the Akyazi stadium.

The report goes onto state that Cakir is almost certain to leave at the end of the season.

Interest from Spurs is nothing new but this is the first time Everton have sent a club official to Turkey for the keeper.

Turkish-Football reported that Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed receiving a €20m offer for Cakir.

Additionally, Lille are also eyeing a move for Cakir if they sell Mike Maignan.

The highly-rated 23-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the most in-form players for his side this season.

Cakir is expected to be scouted by several sides next weekend when Trabzonspor take on another title challenger Besiktas at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The Trabzonspor ace has excelled in big games this season and was recently named man of the match in the 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce at the start of the month.

The 1.91m tall keeper is expected to join the Turkey national side at Euro 2020 this summer.