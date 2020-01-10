Everton Striker Cenk Tosun Completes Loan Move To Crystal Palace

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has completed his loan move to Crystal Palace.

A source close to Tosun informed Turkish-Football that Tosun put pen to paper to a six-month temporary move following his medical.

The deal will include a €20m buyout clause option which will remain active until the end of the season.

Tosun still has another two years remaining on his Everton contract but fell out of favor following the appointment of Marco Silva.

Besiktas had also made a move for Tosun but he was keen on staying in the Premier League as he has settled into life in England with his family.

The 28-year-old striker struggled for playing time at Everton this term making just eight appearances in all competitions but still managing to score one goal and three assists.

Palace are currently 9th in the Premier League and take on Arsenal next at Selhurst Park stadium on Saturday.