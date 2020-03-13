Everton striker gives injury update & sends Coronavirus message

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has given an injury update and spoke out about the Coronavirus in an interview with Turkish outlet Haberglobal.

Tosun revealed that he underwent a successful operation following his knee injury but admitted he will be out for a long time.

The Turkey international is currently in rehabilitation.

“I had my operation yesterday which is a success so now I am going through rehabilitation,” Tosun said.

“But I am going to be out for a long time. I believe there is a reason for everything. I am going to try and return even stronger.”

Tosun has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after picking up an injury on loan at Crystal Palace.

The striker will also miss Euro 2020 assuming it goes ahead as scheduled.

Tosun also spoke out about Coronavirus amid fears that it has spread among the Everton camp.

The 28-year-old made it clear that everyone is ‘good’ and urged the public to really take their personal hygiene seriously.

“God willing they will find a cure for Coronavirus soon,” he added.

“I keep getting messages from friends and family in Turkey who are worried about what is going on here.

“I thank them for being concerned.

“We are all good here in England, everything is fine.”

Everton released a statement on the official club website that one player is currently self-isolating after reporting a ‘high temperature’ however, the team has not been quarantined.