Everton striker joins ‘Players Together’ fund to support NHS, reveals why it does not conflict with commitments to Turkish efforts

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has joined the Premier League initiative led by footballers to support the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tosun pledged his support to the ‘Players Together’ campaign on his official Instagram page.

Twenty Premier League captains reached an agreement to form a charitable fund based on contributions made by footballers to help health staff fighting the battle against Covid-19.

The footballers have partnered with the NHS Charities Together [NHSCT] as part of the campaign.

The fund will be administered by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, Watford’s Troy Deeney and West Ham’s Mark Noble – all team captains.

Tosun also explained to his followers that his commitment to the ‘Players Together’ fund does not conflict with his ongoing support to charitable organizations in Turkey dealing with the coronavirus over there.

Tosun was questioned why he was supporting efforts in the UK while people in Turkey are also suffering and in need of aid.

The striker made it clear that he is supporting people and charities tackling Covid-19 in both countries.

He wrote: “My friends, I will continue supporting efforts in my country as I have already been doing. This is a separate initiative for Premier League players. Stay safe.”