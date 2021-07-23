Everton striker negotiating terminating contract but wants to be paid for final year

Everton striker Cenk Tosun reportedly wants to leave the club this summer according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Toffees are open to Tosun leaving and are in negotiations over terminating his contract.

READ: Juventus set €40m asking price for Everton target Merih Demiral

The one sticking point is that Tosun will reportedly only agree to leave Everton if the final year on his contract is paid in full.

Tosun never really managed to break into the Everton team except for when he initially arrived under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce’s successors Marcos Silva and Carlo Ancelotti did not have plans for Tosun and it appears that newly appointed manager Rafa Benitez does not either.

Should Tosun get his way it will open the path for him to join his former club Besiktas on a free transfer.

The Black Eagles have already promised the experienced forward a contract agreement that would see him earn €1.5m per season.

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 but loaned out in six-month spells over the last two seasons to Crystal Palace and then the Black Eagles.

The 30-year-old has had injury problems over the past season and is still recovering from a patella rupture which forced him to sit out the end of the 2020-21 campaign and Euro 2020 this summer.