Everton striker reacts with dancing gif to Euro 2020 being postponed to 2021

Everton striker Cenk Tosun could be one of the beneficiaries of Euro 2020 being postponed to Euro 2021.

Tosun has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Turkey international was ruled out of Euro 2020 but with the European Championships being moved a year forward his chance of featuring at the tournament became an attainable goal.

Tosun reacted to the latest development with a gif of a famous Turkish actor Kemal Sunal dancing with a woman.

UEFA confirmed that the tournament has been suspended due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in a statement released today.

The statement read: “UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year. The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed.”

Additionally, the Premier League is currently suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Should the league be suspended for a longer period of time it could result in Tosun recovering before the campaign ends.

Turkey could also welcome back Merih Demiral, Yusuf Yazici, Dorukhan Tokoz and Ozan Kabak who were all expected to miss Euro 2020 through injury.