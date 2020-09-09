Everton striker responds to transfer reports linking him with move to Turkish giants

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has responded to transfer reports linking him with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Tosun has been closely linked with the Yellow Canaries in the Turkish press.

Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozolgu reportedly held talks with Everton and Tosun over a summer move.

The Turkey international has, however, denied negotiations and underlined that he has not held talks with any club.

Tosun revealed that he is focused on recovering from his injury and that even if a club were to sign him they would not play him until the winter break.

“I am injured so I have not held talks with anyone,” Tosun said speaking live on A Spor.

“I won’t be going anywhere before I have recovered, even if a side were to sign me they wouldn’t play me until the winter break.”

Tosun also revealed that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants him to stay at the club and that he always asks how he is doing.

Additionally, the experienced striker also made it clear that he does not currently want to return to Turkey.

“I worked with Ancelotti for 2-3 weeks after returning,” Tosun added.

“He does not want me to leave and asks how I am doing with my recovery every day.

“It is early for me to return to Turkey. I need to achieve my goals first and for that to happen my priority is to make a recovery.”

Tosun has another two years remaining on his Everton contract.

The 29-year-old was loaned out to Crystal Palace in January but had his temporary stay cut short after suffering a serious injury.