Everton striker Cenk Tosun reveals ‘mood’ when there is no football

Like most of us Everton striker Cenk Tosun is struggling to cope without football.

Pretty much every major league is currently suspended due to coronavirus.

To make matters worse practically every other sport has been postponed as well – with exception to Esports; well if you consider it a sport.

Anyway, Tosun shared the following photograph to illustrate his mood at there being no football.

We feel you Tosun! we really do!

He also urged his followers to stay at home and help each other during these difficult times.

Tosun had already been ruled out for the rest of the season before the coronavirus disruptions due to injury.

The injury saw his loan move to Crystal Palace cut early.

The delays could end up working in his favor as he would have also missed the European Championships which were supposed to go ahead this summer.

Euro 2020 is now scheduled to go ahead in Euro 2021.