Everton striker offered to Fenerbahce, Super Lig giants interested

Everton striker Neal Maupay has been offered to Fenerbahce through intermediaries according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have been offered several forwards but that Maupay caught their eye.

The Yellow Canaries gave the green light for the intermediaries to setup negotiations regarding the Everton forward.

Fenerbahce want to sign a striker next season to strengthen their attack.

Enner Valencia’s future at the club remains in doubt and with Fenerbahce likely to book a place in the Champions League next season the club are beginning efforts early to strengthen the attack.

Fenerbahce are currently involved in the Super Lig title race and will qualify for the Champions League if they finish in the top two.

The report claims that Fenerbahce could face competition from Italian side Salernitana.

The 26-year-old forward is under contract at Everton until 2025 and is reportedly valued as being worth €9m.

The Toffees do also have the option to extend by an additional season.

Maupay has made 20 appearances for Everton this season playing a total of 946 minutes and scoring just one goal.

The France U21 international joined Everton from Brighton on a €11.8m move [Transfermarkt] last summer.