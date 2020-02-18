Everton striker offered €1.2m per-season deal on a 3-year contract from Super Lig leaders

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has received an offer from Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Black Sea based side have offered the Senegal international a 2+1 year deal worth €1.2m per-season.

Niasse will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and it does not appear likely that the Toffees will offer an extension.

The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time this season making just three appearances in the league.

Niasse is reportedly keen on joining Trabzonspor and would prefer to return to Turkey instead of Russia – where he also reportedly also has offers from.

The Claret-Blues are keen on strengthening their squad with the prospect of playing in three competitions next term.

Even if Trabzonspor do not win the league it is likely they will book a place in European competition next term.

Two teams qualify for the Champions League from the Super Lig – the winners go through to the group stage automatically while the runners up have to navigate pas the qualification rounds.

Niasse is no stranger to Turkey having previously played for Akhisar.