Everton target Merih Demiral wants to leave Juventus this summer, transfer could cost €40m

Everton target Merih Demiral wants to leave Juventus this summer according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, Demiral is ready to leave Juve after spending two years at the club.

The Turkey international has struggled for playing time due to being behind the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order.

Demiral still managed to make 15 Serie A appearances last season despite also having injury problems.

Everton are reportedly interested in Demiral and have requested meetings with Juve over a potential move.

The Italian giants reportedly want €40m for Demiral but their asking fee may be negotiable according to the report.

The 22-year-old featured for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Turkish national team had a torrid tournament bowing out in the group stages failing to win a single point.

From the perspective of Everton however, it could work in their favor if they do clinch a move as Demiral will have had more time to recover this summer as a result – additionally, Turkey’s defensive display would not have done much to add value to players in the back four.