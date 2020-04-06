Everton waiting for response from Roma over transfer target on Ancelotti’s list

Everton are waiting for a response from Roma over their enquiry for Cengiz Under according to Il Sussidiario.

Per the source, Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Under who is on his shortlist.

The report claims that Under could leave Trigoria over the summer transfer window.

Under is under contract until 2023 but he struggled this season because of injuries.

The Giallorossi could ‘sacrifice’ Under this summer as they will have to sell players.

There are, however, a few problems.

There is no certainty over when the current season will finish. The Serie A is suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and Italy is currently the worst-hit country in Europe with the highest death toll.

As things stand there is no guarantee over when the Serie A or Premier League will finish.

This could have a direct impact over when the transfer window starts.

Under usual circumstances, the window would open on 1 July 2020 but with everything up in the air nothing is currently clear.

Additionally, with the current travel restrictions, Everton and Roma would be unable to hold talks in person making transfer negotiations even more complicated.

Under is currently in quarantine in Italy which is under lockdown.