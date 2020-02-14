Everton Want £20m This Summer For Outcast But Could ‘Struggle’ To Get What They Want

Everton want £20m for Cenk Tosun this summer according to Liverpool Echo journalist Phil Kirkbride.

In a Q&A session today Kirkbride revealed that the Toffees do hope to offload Tosun this summer but they could struggle to receive their asking price.

Kirkbridge was asked: “Can Everton expect to receive much from selling their deadwood?”

To which he responded: “Hopefully! But it will be tough. And, as we saw last summer, those players who are sellable assets are generally a team’s best players (Gueye) or those younger ones with potential (Vlasic).

Players surplus to requirements are a) harder to shift permanently and b) don’t command major fees. Everton would like £20m for Tosun but they could struggle to get that much for him, for example.”

Tosun is currently on loan at Crystal Palace on a six-month loan and he does have a buy option which is understood to be £20m according to The Guardian.

Therefore Palace could end up matching the Toffees valuation but that would probably depend on his form.

Tosun has one goal in three games so far this term for the Eagles but it is too early to comment on whether he has been a success or failure.

The Turkey international striker is expected to feature regularly for Palace for the rest of the season as he did when available and fit against Manchester City, Arsenal and Southampton.

Palace take on Newcastle United next at Selhurst Park on February 22 in the Premier League.

Tosun is expected to be match fit in time for the match.