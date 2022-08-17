Everton will not block midfielder transfer to Turkish club, £35k-a-week offer made

Everton will not block Dele Alli from leaving if he reaches an agreement with Besiktas according to the Guardian.

Per the source, Everton are prepared to send Alli to Besiktas who are keen on either a loan or permanent transfer.

The Toffees are prepared to part ways with the 26-year-old after his decline over the last three years.

Alli has failed to score in 13 appearances for the Premier League outfit after joining from Tottenham in January.

The Mirror meanwhile, claim that if Everton do move Alli on they will get themselves out of a clause that requires them to pay his former club Tottenham £10 million once he has made his 20th appearance for the club.

Sabah report that Besiktas are likely to loan Everton and that they have agreed a temporary move with a €2.25m buy option to make the deal permanent.

Additionally, Alli is expected to agree to a one-year deal but with an option to extend by three seasons if the transfer becomes permanent.

Alli will earn £ 35,000 a week if the move does go ahead.

The England international would be joining former players N’Koudou and Gedson Fernandes at Besiktas if he makes the move.