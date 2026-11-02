Fabian Hürzeler Hopeful Ferdi Kadıoğlu Returns for Getafe Clash Following City Absence

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler is optimistic that Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu will be fit to return for Thursday’s UEFA European fixture against Getafe, after the defender was ruled out of the Seagulls’ 1–0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The 27-year-old full-back trained at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Friday but continued to experience discomfort from a minor knock sustained during last weekend’s fixture against Liverpool. As a result, Hürzeler and the medical staff elected not to risk him for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after his side’s victory over City, Hürzeler clarified the decision behind Kadıoğlu’s absence and expressed confidence regarding his recovery timeline:

“He trained yesterday, but he still felt it, and therefore we had to make a decision afterwards that it doesn’t make sense. Hopefully now he can recover in the next few days. We have one more day than usual, so I’m quite positive that he’s an option for Thursday.”

Kadıoğlu has established himself as a primary fixture in Hürzeler’s tactical setup this campaign, offering high-volume line-breaking passes and positional flexibility across both full-back slots.

His prospective return provides a significant boost for the Seagulls as they pivot back to European competition against Getafe, following a bounce-back domestic win that erased the disappointment of their midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit.

Player Status & Fixture Context