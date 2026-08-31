Fabian Hurzeler Reaffirms Ferdi Kadioglu’s Key Role as Brighton Hold Firm Amid Man United Interest

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler has reiterated his conviction in Ferdi Kadıoğlu amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the Turkish international full-back.

While Manchester United and former club Fenerbahçe have explored potential moves, reporting from Turkish-Football confirms that Kadıoğlu remains completely content on the south coast and is firmly integrated into Hürzeler’s long-term tactical vision.

Rumors in the Turkish press suggested that Manchester United were closing in on a late window deal for the 26-year-old.

We reported that no agreement has been reached between the clubs. Although preliminary enquiries were made to check on his availability, Brighton have maintained a strict non-sale stance, backed strongly by Hürzeler’s public and internal assessment of the player.

Hürzeler’s Endorsement: “An Excellent Player with Great Character”

From the outset of Kadıoğlu’s move from Fenerbahçe to the Amex Stadium, Fabian Hürzeler has openly praised the full-back’s elite qualities and versatility.

Addressing questions regarding Kadıoğlu’s fit to reporters, Hürzeler emphasized the technical and physical profile that makes the player indispensable to Brighton:

“I think there will be a lot of rumors about our players in the coming days. When you are successful as a club—and Brighton is known for signing good players and having one of the best transfer systems in the world—it is only natural that you attract interest when combined with the players’ success and the results achieved. That is why I am completely relaxed. We all know what we have with Ferdi, and Ferdi knows what he has with Brighton. Because of this, I am quite calm.“

Hürzeler’s tactical setup relies heavily on inverted full-backs who can progress the ball into central spaces—a role Kadıoğlu performed at a high level for Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team. The manager’s reliance on Kadıoğlu’s multi-positional skillset makes the defender a cornerstone of Brighton’s defensive unit.

Settled at the Amex Despite Big-Club Enquiries

Despite interest from Old Trafford, Kadıoğlu is thoroughly enjoying his football on the south coast under Hürzeler’s guidance. Having seamlessly adjusted to the intensity of English football, the player is not agitating for a transfer.

Brighton, who backed Hürzeler with substantial summer investment, view Kadıoğlu as a vital long-term asset. Unless an extraordinary offer forces a change in stance, both the manager and player are fully aligned on continuing their partnership in the Premier League.