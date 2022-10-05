Fatih Terim linked with Hull City & Sevilla

Fatih Terim has been linked with managerial roles at Sevilla and Hull City according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Sevilla are considering getting rid of current head coach Julen Lopetegui and Terim is among the list of potential replacements.

Hull City meanwhile, are also reported to be in the hunt for a new manager and Terim is among the candidates.

Sevilla have got off to a poor start to the season winning just one of their first seven games.

Likewise, Hull City have also struggled despite making several signings this summer.

The Tigers are currently 20th in the Championship table having lost their last five games.

Hull do have a Turkish connection through owner Acun Ilicali who does know Terim personally.

Ilicali has brought in players from the Turkish leagues already including Ozan Tufan, Allahya Sayyadmane and Dogukan Sinik.

Terim is currently without a job after parting ways with Galatasaray last season.

The manager is one of the most successful in Turkish football history, winning several league titles as well as the UEFA Cup and European Super Cup.

Terim has also managed Turkey at international level guiding the national team to a semi-final finish at Euro 2008.