Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde singled out Türkiye international Arda Güler for high praise following the Spanish side’s emphatic 5–1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven, highlighting a blind assist that stood out on a dominant night.

Güler created the opening without letting the ball settle, threading a pass through to Valverde—who finished cleanly—before the Uruguayan joked afterward that his teammate seemed to read the pitch without needing to look.

“I don’t even think Arda heard me. He has such talent that it is as if he has eyes on the back of his head. Even if he doesn’t see you, he can do something at any moment.” — Federico Valverde

Why the Moment Stood Out

First-Time Execution: Rather than taking a heavy touch to reset the angle, Güler moved the ball immediately into Valverde’s path, breaking PSV’s defensive shape in a single motion.

Growing Madrid Profile: The assist capped another eye-catching European outing for the 21-year-old playmaker—who committed his long-term future to the club in Real Madrid’s contract extension locking down Arda Güler until 2032—as he continues to make his mark alongside senior figures in Madrid.

Champions League Spotlight: The 5–1 scoreline kept Real Madrid’s European campaign rolling while showcasing Güler’s vision on one of club football’s biggest stages.

Turkish Football’s European Momentum

Güler’s latest highlight in Spain arrives during a busy week for Turkish players and clubs in Europe, coming alongside Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing and ongoing coverage across the Champions League and Süper Lig.