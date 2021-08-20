Fenerbahce 1-0 HJK Helsinki: Yellow Canaries win Europa League clash

Fenerbahce beat HJK Helsinki 1-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Europa League playoff round first-leg clash on Thursday.

Muhammed Gumuskaya scored the winning goal on 65 minutes to give the Yellow Canaries a one goal advantage heading into the second-leg.

20-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder Muhammad Gumuskaya scored a stunning goal against HJK Helsinki 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/rjC1Oj0trb — AJ Kutlu (@ajkutlu_) August 19, 2021

Yellow Canaries head coach Vitor Pereira started a full strength side with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Irfan Can Kahveci and Zajc all starting.

It was however, Gumuskaya who was brought on for Ozil on 62 minutes who scored just three minutes into his introduction.

The Yellow-Navy Blues will head into the Europa League group stage if they manage to avoid defeat next week in Sweden.

They could be joined by Galatasaray if their Istanbul rivals manage to navigate past Randers in the play-off round.

Fenerbahce have now won their first two games of the season.

The Super Lig outfit face Antalyaspor next on Sunday 22 August followed by a trip to Sweden to take on HJK in the second-leg.

Fenerbahçe 1 – 0 HJK Helsinki

Stadium: Ülker

Referee: Benoit Bastien, Hicham Zakrani, Aurelien Berthomieu

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Tisserand, Serdar Aziz, Szalai, Osayi-Samuel (min. 62 Nazım Sangare), Sosa, Gustavo, Novak (min. 68 Arda Güler), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 55 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Zajc, Mesut Özil (min. 62 Muhammed Gümüşkaya)

HJK Helsinki: Tannander, Saksela, Moren, O’Shaughnessy, Murillo (Dk. 87 Peltola), Hostikka (min. 81 Kouassivi-Benissan), Sparv (min. 81 Vaananen), Jair, Riku Riski, Roope Riski (min. 64 Browne), Valencic (min. 87 Olusanya)

Goal: min. 65 Muhammed Gümüşkaya (Fenerbahçe)

Yellow Cards: min. 41 Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe), min. 47 Murillo (HJK Helsinki)