Fenerbahce 2-0 Basaksehir: Yellow Canaries Back In Title Race, Fans Show Support For Elazig Earthquake Victims

Fenerbahce beat Basaksehir 2-0 at the Ulker Stadium on Saturday in the Super Lig to close the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to just three points.

The Yellow Canaries won the Istanbul derby with second-half goals from Max Kruse and Vedat Muriqi.

The victory saw the Yellow-Navies leapfrog Basaksehir in the league table to move into 2nd position in the Super Lig table.

Fans support Elazig earthquake victims

In the final minutes of the game Fener fans showered scarves and beanies onto the pitch to show support for quake victims in eastern Turkey.

At the end of the Fenerbahçe game on Saturday, fans threw scarves onto the pitch to be sent to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey ❤️ (via @beINSPORTS_TR) pic.twitter.com/53yvhBuG2t — Attshan Ali Abbasi (@AttshanAliAbbas) January 26, 2020

The scarves and hats will be sent to the Elazig province where victims who lost their homes in the quake are having to cope with freezing winter conditions.

A 6.8-magnitude quake struck the town of Sivrice in Elazig resulting in 29 people losing their lives, the country’s disaster relief agency said.

In total 1,234 people have been reported injured, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Fenerbahçe: 2 – 0 Medipol Başakşehir

Stadium: Ülker

Referee: Fırat Aydınus, Aleks Taşcıoğlu, Erdem Bayık

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Isla, Jailson, Serdar Aziz, Dirar, Luiz Gustavo, Ozan Tufan, Tolga Ciğerci (Dk. 64 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Kruse (Dk. 90 Mehmet Ekici), Rodrigues (Dk. 87 Emre Belözoğlu), Muric

Medipol Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Ponck, Epureanu, Clichy, Mahmut Tekdemir (Dk. 82 Robinho), Mehmet Topal (Dk. 75 Aleksic), Visca, İrfan Can Kahveci, Elia (Dk. 68 Gulbrandsen), Crivelli

Goals: min. 72 Kruse, min. 86 Muriqi (Fenerbahçe)

Yellow Cards: min. 65 İrfan Can Kahveci (Medipol Başakşehir)