Fenerbahçe and Roma Trade Strikes in Thrilling Champions League Return

Fenerbahçe and AS Roma both ended their long absences from Europe’s premier club competition on Thursday night, but neither side could claim full bragging rights as a hard-fought battle ended 1–1 in Kadıköy.

In a electric atmosphere at the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu, the Italian visitors drew first blood against the run of play in the 39th minute. Bryan Cristante latched onto a well-worked set-piece routine, slotting home past Ederson to silence the home crowd and give Daniele De Rossi’s side the advantage heading into halftime.

However, Fenerbahçe’s response after the break was near-instantaneous. Just three minutes into the second half, left-back Archie Brown found space on the overlap after receiving a great assist from fellow Englishman Mason Greenwood, striking cleanly to restore parity in the 48th minute and send the Kadıköy faithful into rapture.

Both managers turned to their benches in search of a winner—Fenerbahçe introducing Romelu Lukaku alongside Vedat Muriqi in an aggressive front line, while Roma brought on Rodrigo Mora and Marten de Roon to shore up midfield control.

Despite late yellow cards and referee checks in a physical final quarter-hour, neither side could find the decisive third goal.

The share of the points leaves both European heavyweights up and running in the newly expanded Champions League league phase, setting the stage for a crucial autumn campaign for the Yellow Canaries.