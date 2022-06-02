Fenerbahce appoint Jorge Jesus as manager on a one-year deal

Fenerbahce have appointed Jorge Jesus as manager on a one-year deal the club revealed.
Jesus arrived in Turkey on 31 May for talks with the Yellow Canaries.
READ: 2022-23 Super Lig title favourites – Can Trabzonspor remain champions?
The Portuguese manager has now officially been unveiled as Fenerbahce manager.
Jesus will earn €3m over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Fenerbahce released the following statement: “Fenerbahce have agreed terms with Mr Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus who has been appointed manager, he will be paid €3.000.000 for the 2022-23 season.”
The Yellow Canaries shared the following video on their social media accounts after announcing the deal.
Ailemize hoş geldin Jorge Jesus! 💛💙
#JorgeOnTheStage ▶️ pic.twitter.com/gPTMkj4EZM
— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) June 2, 2022
Jesus is expected to take charge of the team shortly following the summer break.
Fenerbahce will have a short summer break as they will have to navigate past a tricky Champions League playoff stage in order to make the group stage.
The Yellow Navy-Blues finished the season as runners-up.
Jesus replaced Ismail Kartal as manager. The Portuguese manager will be trying to break an eight-year trophy drought.