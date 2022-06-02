Fenerbahce appoint Jorge Jesus as manager on a one-year deal

Fenerbahce have appointed Jorge Jesus as manager on a one-year deal the club revealed.

Jesus arrived in Turkey on 31 May for talks with the Yellow Canaries.

The Portuguese manager has now officially been unveiled as Fenerbahce manager.

Jesus will earn €3m over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Fenerbahce released the following statement: “Fenerbahce have agreed terms with Mr Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus who has been appointed manager, he will be paid €3.000.000 for the 2022-23 season.”

The Yellow Canaries shared the following video on their social media accounts after announcing the deal.

Jesus is expected to take charge of the team shortly following the summer break.

Fenerbahce will have a short summer break as they will have to navigate past a tricky Champions League playoff stage in order to make the group stage.

The Yellow Navy-Blues finished the season as runners-up.

Jesus replaced Ismail Kartal as manager. The Portuguese manager will be trying to break an eight-year trophy drought.