Fenerbahce Boss Credits Defensive Plan for Nullifying Osimhen in Fiery Galatasaray Derby Draw

Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco has publicly praised his team’s defensive execution against Galatasaray, specifically highlighting their success in neutralizing star striker and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during Monday’s highly charged Intercontinental Derby, which ended 1-1.

Osimhen, who was rushed back from a hamstring strain sustained during the international break, played 89 minutes in the fiercely contested match at Ülker Stadium. Despite the intensity, the Nigerian international struggled to make his mark, registering only three shots and 30 touches while losing possession 12 times before being replaced by Mauro Icardi.

The Long Ball Strategy

Speaking after the match, Coach Tedesco revealed that his defensive setup was specifically designed to cope with Galatasaray’s anticipated tactics.

“We’re playing against Galatasaray, not some joke of a match,” Tedesco told Fanatik. “I don’t think Galatasaray controlled the game either. In matches like this, winning second balls is important. They played long balls to Osimhen and Barış Alper Yılmaz, and we defended most of them well.”

The game lived up to its billing as one of world football’s biggest rivalries. Leroy Sané gave Galatasaray the lead in the first half, but John Durán secured a late equalizer deep into stoppage time for Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen’s Domestic Struggles Questioned

Osimhen’s subdued performance against Fenerbahçe has reignited discussion regarding his domestic form since his €75 million transfer from Napoli. While he has been phenomenal on the European stage, contributing six goals in just three Champions League games, his output in the Süper Lig has been underwhelming.

The forward has managed just three goals in 10 league matches, a paltry return for a player of his quality and price tag. Crucially, Osimhen has failed to score in major domestic clashes against Beşiktaş, İstanbul Başakşehir, Trabzonspor, and now Fenerbahçe—fixtures he was specifically brought in to decide.

While Galatasaray remains atop the Turkish Süper Lig following the draw, the margin is precariously thin. They sit just one point ahead of Fenerbahçe and two points clear of third-placed Trabzonspor. If the team continues to drop points in crucial matches, their rivals are poised to capitalize.