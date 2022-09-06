Fenerbahce boss gives green light to make transfer move for Arsenal defender

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus has reportedly given the green light to push ahead with a move for Arsenal defender Rob Holding according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries want Holding on loan with an option to buy.

The report claims that the Istanbul giants would not have to pay a loan fee if the transfer goes ahead.

The Premier League transfer window has closed but remains open in Turkey.

Fenerbahce are keen on strengthening the defence before the transfer window shuts on 8 September.

Holding has another two years left on his Arsenal contract and was included in the Europa League squad selection today but has played just three minutes of Premier League football this season.

Arsenal have parted ways with several fringe players already with Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin all leaving on a permanent basis or loan move.

Holding falls in the fringe players category.

The 26-year-old will need playing time if he hopes to make the England World Cup squad in Qatar this winter.

Fenerbahce are currently 3rd in the Super Lig recording 10 points from their first five games.