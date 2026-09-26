Fenerbahçe Clarify FIFA Three-Window Transfer Ban Over En-Nesyri Payment Dispute

Fenerbahçe have been added to FIFA’s official registration ban database, receiving a provisional three-transfer-window sanction over an overdue payment related to the signing of forward Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla.

The global governing body published the restriction on its registration portal after Sevilla submitted an official claim regarding an unpaid installment from the player’s transfer structure. While the listing automatically logs a default three-window restriction, the Yellow-Navy Blues have issued a formal response clarifying the administrative nature of the sanction and assuring supporters that the matter will be resolved imminently.

Sevilla Installment Triggers Automated Sanction

According to an official statement released by Fenerbahçe, the dispute stems from a scheduled payment installment due on April 30 that was delayed. Following Sevilla’s appeal to FIFA, the governing body accelerated subsequent payment deadlines originally slated for October and imposed the standard registration restriction.

Under FIFA disciplinary regulations, clubs placed on the Registration Ban List face an automatic suspension from registering new domestic or international signings until outstanding financial obligations are settled.

Fenerbahçe Issue Clarification Ahead of General Assembly

Responding to the public listing, Fenerbahçe management confirmed that the outstanding sum will be wired directly to Sevilla on Monday, which will trigger the immediate lifting of the sanction.

The club reassured stakeholders that the issue is purely administrative and will not impact their plans for the upcoming January transfer window. Complete financial records, transfer liabilities, and auditor figures are set to be disclosed transparently to congress members during the club’s Ordinary General Assembly meeting in Istanbul.