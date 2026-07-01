Fenerbahce Contact Aston Villa Forward Ollie Watkins Agent Over Summer Transfer

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have identified Aston Villa’s star striker Ollie Watkins as a primary center-forward target for the summer transfer window. The Istanbul outfit is determined to land a landmark marquee signing to spearhead their attack for the upcoming season.

Sources have told Turkish-Football regarding the latest developments that Fenerbahçe have already initiated preliminary contact through the England international’s representatives to sound out the viability of a summer switch.

Player Camp Cold on Immediate Talks

Despite the aggressive pursuit from the Süper Lig club, an immediate breakthrough remains unlikely due to the player’s current international commitments.

Watkins is currently away with the England national team competing in the ongoing FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Responding to the mounting speculation linking the 30-year-old forward with a move to Turkey, representatives from Watkins’ camp have firmly downplayed the possibility of immediate negotiations. His agent made it clear that the player remains entirely fixed on international duty:

“My player is currently focused on the World Cup; we won’t be holding talks with any club until the World Cup is over.”

A Steep Financial Challenge

Even if Fenerbahçe decide to renew their interest with a formal approach once the World Cup concludes, securing the forward’s signature presents a massive fiscal hurdle.

Watkins remains indispensable to Unai Emery’s tactical setup at Villa Park, coming off another stellar individual campaign where he netted 21 goals across all competitions. Furthermore, Aston Villa remains under absolutely no pressure to sell their star man, who is securely tied down to a long-term contract running until 2028.

For now, the deal remains frozen until the conclusion of the tournament in North America.