Fenerbahçe Dealt Injury Blow as Mert Muldur Suffers Meniscus Tear Ahead of Eyüpspor Clash

Fenerbahçe’s preparations for Matchday 6 have been hit by a significant setback following confirmation that right-back Mert Müldür has suffered a meniscus tear, ruling him out of action indefinitely.

The Turkish international was forced to withdraw early from Friday’s training session at the Can Bartu Facilities after sustaining a sharp blow to his knee. Subsequent MRI scans conducted at Ataşehir Medicana Hospital confirmed a tear in his meniscus, with club medical staff immediately initiating his treatment program.

Tactical Realignments for Mourinho

The injury presents José Mourinho with an unwanted defensive puzzle as Fenerbahçe prepare to host Eyüpspor at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Sunday.

Müldür had featured regularly in the opening stages of the campaign, making two Süper Lig appearances and four outings in UEFA Champions League action. His absence severely restricts Mourinho’s natural options on the right side of the backline, forcing the Portuguese strategist to adjust his defensive rotations ahead of a demanding fixture stretch.

Fenerbahçe enter the weekend sitting on 7 points in the Süper Lig standings following a frustrating 0–0 draw away against Gaziantep FK on Matchday 5.

The Verdict

Six points off the summit, the Yellow Canaries cannot afford to drop further ground in Kadıköy.

Losing a versatile full-back ahead of Sunday’s kickoff tests the true functional depth of Mourinho’s squad, placing heightened responsibility on Nélson Semedo and the backline to deliver a clean defensive display against Eyüpspor.