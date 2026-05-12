Fenerbahçe Decide Against Permanent Deal for West Ham’s Edson Álvarez as Relegation Looming for the Hammers

Fenerbahçe Set to Part Ways with Loanee Edson Álvarez; Return to Relegation-Threatened West Ham Likely

Fenerbahçe’s squad overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 season has claimed its first high-profile departure. The Turkish giants have officially decided not to exercise the €22 million (£19 million) purchase option for Mexican international Edson Álvarez, following a loan spell marred by injuries and inconsistent form.

Technical director Zeki Murat Göle confirmed the news to the Turkish daily Takvim, stating that the decision has already been communicated to the player and his representatives.

A Turbulent Stint in Istanbul

Álvarez arrived at RAMS Park in the summer of 2025 with high expectations, but his time in the Süper Lig never truly gained momentum. The 28-year-old midfielder made only 12 appearances this term, missing the bulk of the campaign due to a hamstring injury and subsequent ankle surgery.

The relationship between the player and the club reached a breaking point last week when Álvarez was reportedly dropped from the matchday squad following a heated argument with supporters.

Return to a Relegation Battle

With Fenerbahçe declining the permanent move, Álvarez is slated to return to his parent club, West Ham United. However, his stay in London may lead to a surprising drop in competition.

The Hammers currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League, sitting one point below safety. If West Ham fails to avoid the drop, the Mexican captain could find himself playing in the Championship next season—the “lower league” move currently circulating in Turkish and British media.

Looking Ahead

While a return to Mexico with Tigres has been rumored in recent days, Álvarez’s immediate future remains tied to West Ham’s survival battle. For Fenerbahçe, the departure marks the beginning of a larger “cleaning operation” aimed at freeing up foreign player slots to facilitate new summer signings.