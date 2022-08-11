Fenerbahce defender will ‘certainly’ join West Ham claims Turkish journalist

Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai will ‘certainly’ join West Ham according to Turkish journalist Volkan Agir.

Agir tweeted that the defender will join the Hammers this summer.

Fenerbahçe'de Szalai'nin West Ham'a transferi kesin.. — Volkan Ağır (@Volkan_Agir) August 9, 2022

Express reporter Ryan Taylor meanwhile, reported that talks are ongoing but that a bid has yet to be made by West Ham.

Fenerbahce expect an offer from the Premier League outfit and Szalai has talked with the officials from the Turkish giants regarding a potential move.

Correction: No bid yet from West Ham for Attila Szalai but talks on. Story corrected. Apologies. Fenerbahçe chiefs anticipate offer & have discussed #WHUFC interest with player in Brno, Czech Republic ahead of Europa League play-off second leg vs FC Slovácko. https://t.co/MyiF6z84Zz — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 11, 2022

Turkish reporter Ahmet Ercanlar, who is known for his close ties to Fenerbahce, claims that West Ham have actually made a €17m offer for Szalai.

Ercanlar also claims that the Hungary international will be joining West Ham.

🎙️@ahmetercanlar : Westham United Szalai'ye 17M Euroya yakın bir teklif yaptı. Attila Szalai gidiyor. Tıkla İzle ▶️ https://t.co/zTcus9QHxW — Sansürsüz Futbol (@FutbolSansursuz) August 9, 2022

West Ham are in the market for a central defender, Nayef Aguerd is currently injured whilst Angelo Ogbonna is not match fit. Additionally, Issa Diop has been closely linked with a Fulham move.

Szalai joined Fenerbahce on a £2m move in January 2021 from Limassol and does have another three-years remaining on his contract.

The defender has made 67 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has 27 international caps for Hungary.