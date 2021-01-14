Fenerbahce director confirms talks with Arsenal over playmaker

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with a move to Fenerbahce since the winter transfer window opened.

Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu confirmed that talks with Arsenal are underway and that the Super Lig club will hold a private meeting once negotiations are over.

Belozoglu believes there is a chance that Ozil joins Fenerbahce but that it will be on their terms with a deal that does not stretch their tight budget.

The Yellow Canaries are in a debt crisis and cannot afford to overspend after mounting pressure from UEFA Financial Fair Play and the Turkish Football Federation to curb spending.

“We had a meeting with him and his manager. Mesut is closer than ever,” Belozoglu told reporters.

“After the meeting process with Mesut’s club is over, we will hold meetings between ourselves. If Mesut agrees with his club on the terms we want, it won’t stretch our financial limits this year.

“Fenerbahce and other clubs no longer have the power to bring in footballers on €4-5m contracts. There will be no numbers that would disturb the balance or affect the salaries of other players, we do not have that ability.”

Ozil publically stated in a Twitter Q&A that he grew up supporting Fenerbahce and that he would only play for the Istanbul giants if he were to move to Turkey.

He tweeted: “If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce.”

In response to another question, the former Germany international said: “I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany – every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany.

“And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in my country.”

Additionally, Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut also revealed that Fenerbahce are in talks over a transfer.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are currently second in Super Lig behind leaders Besiktas on goal difference.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of the Premier League and Europa League squad.