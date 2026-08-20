Fenerbahçe Dismiss Real Madrid and Arda Güler Sell-On Fee Cap Claims: “Does Not Reflect the Truth”

Fenerbahçe SK have issued an official public statement strongly rejecting media claims that their 20% sell-on clause for Real Madrid star Arda Güler is capped at a maximum of €1.5 million.

The Yellow Canaries forcefully denied the reports originally raised by journalist Ahmet Selim Kul, warning that legal action will be taken against any continued disinformation threatening the financial interests of the publicly traded club.

Official Club Announcement

In an official statement published to address misperceptions surrounding the Real Madrid playmaker’s transfer contract, Fenerbahçe clarified:

“We observe that certain broadcasts made without sufficient information in the public domain are causing a false perception. The claims put forward stating that Fenerbahçe’s 20% share from a potential future transfer of Arda Güler is limited to a maximum of €1.5 million do not reflect the truth.”

“Under the agreement executed by the board during that period, a 20% sell-on fee applies in the event of any future transfer, and there is no upper limit whatsoever. We once again remind everyone that regarding the economic rights and financial interests of Fenerbahçe Futbol A.Ş., a publicly traded company, one must speak with documents and facts rather than speculation.”

Warning of Legal Action over Disinformation

Fenerbahçe emphasized that unverified rumors targeting their financial assets damage investor confidence and will not be tolerated:

“It is unacceptable for us that false and unverified information capable of misleading capital markets and our investors is served to the public. In the event of repeated disinformation of this nature, we inform the public that we will file criminal complaints against the relevant individuals and organizations to protect the rights of our club and company.”

Güler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in July 2023 for an initial €20 million fee plus bonus add-ons. Under the uncapped agreement reaffirmed by the club today, Fenerbahçe remain entitled to a full 20% cut of any profit or total transfer fee generated if Real Madrid sell the 21-year-old in the future.