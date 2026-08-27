Fenerbahce Draw Liverpool in High-Stakes Champions League Campaign

Fenerbahçe are set for a return to Europe’s elite stage after discovering their eight league-phase opponents in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco.

Having successfully navigated the qualification rounds—capped by a playoff victory over Olympique Lyonnais—the Yellow Canaries join cross-city rivals Galatasaray to mark a historic double representation for Turkish football in the competition.

The standout fixture of Fenerbahçe’s schedule is a high-profile home match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium against Premier League giants Liverpool. In addition to hosting the six-time European champions, Fenerbahçe will play host to Italian side Roma, Spanish club Villarreal, and Austrian outfit LASK in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe’s away fixtures present tough road tests across Europe. Jose Mourinho’s side will travel to Spain to face Atlético Madrid and to England for an away clash against Aston Villa.

They will also play on the road against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk and Czech side Slavia Prague.

The 2026–27 campaign sees Fenerbahçe participating in the expanded 36-team league phase, where accumulating points across all eight matches will be critical.

Finishing in the top 8 guarantees direct entry into the Round of 16, while placing 9th through 24th keeps playoff qualification alive. Supported by their home supporters in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe will look to capitalize on key home fixtures like the showdown against Liverpool to advance in Europe.