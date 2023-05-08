Fenerbahce drop points in title race after drawing to Giresunspor

Fenerbahce suffered a blow in the Super Lig title race after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Giresunspor.

Fenerbahce got off to a good start when Michy Batshuayi put the visitors ahead on 20 minutes.

And the Yellow Canaries were leading deep into the second half until Riad Bajic equalised on 68 minutes.

The Yellow-Navy Blues were unable to find the winning goal and things got heated right at the end of the game.

The draw means Fenerbahce actually end the week in 3rd place on equal points with Besiktas who have the better head to head record.

Besiktas beat Antalyaspor 3-1 away from home over the weekend and have won their last four games beating title challengers Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the process.

Fenerbahce do however, have a game in hand over the Black Eagles.

The Yellow Canaries could end up falling five points behind leaders Galatasaray if they beat Basaksehir in the derby clash today.