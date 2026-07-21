Fenerbahce Emerge as Favorites to Sign Aston Villa Star Ollie Watkins

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have received a major boost in their quest to recruit a marquee striker, with reports placing the Istanbul club in pole position to secure Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup—where Watkins represented England in North America—Fenerbahçe’s board has prioritized the 30-year-old goalscorer to lead their frontline for the upcoming campaign.

Key Details of the Proposed Deal

Fotomac report that Fenerbahçe have moved ahead of competing European sides as the primary candidates to land Watkins.

The Yellow Canaries are preparing a lucrative three-year contract offer worth approximately €10 million per season in annual salary.

Discussions with Aston Villa and the player’s management team are set to escalate this week as Fenerbahçe look to reach an agreement on the final transfer fee structure.

Fenerbahçe’s Statement Summer Window

Under manager İsmail Kartal, Fenerbahçe have conducted an ambitious summer overhaul aimed at building a squad capable of deep European runs.

Having already finalized high-profile additions including defender Nathan Aké and forward Mason Greenwood, securing Watkins would mark another major coup from English football as the club aims to finalize its frontline ahead of official competition.