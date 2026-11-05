Fenerbahçe Record Iconic 3-2 Victory Over Liverpool

Fenerbahçe produced a dramatic European night at the Chobani Stadium, coming from behind twice to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League phase under the guidance of interim manager Dirk Kuyt.

The Yellow Canaries had not registered a win in the Champions League proper since April 2, 2008—when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the quarter-final first leg. On Wednesday, Kuyt oversaw an iconic victory against his former club, erasing nearly two decades of main-stage frustration with a performance defined by high-tempo pressing and clinical counter-attacking.

Red Fury Met by Immediate Response

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni capitalized on space at the edge of the box to slot past the home defense. The lead, however, lasted just four minutes.

In the 29th minute, Mason Greenwood restored parity for Fenerbahçe, finishing off a swift counter-attacking movement to send the teams into the tunnel level at 1-1.

The second half delivered relentless drama. Liverpool regained the lead in the 69th minute through Alexander Isak, who struck clinically to put the Premier League side back ahead 2-1.

The Comeback

Fenerbahçe’s response under Kuyt was immediate. Just four minutes after going behind again, full-back Archie Brown leveled the scoring at 2-2 in the 73rd minute, driving home from close range.

With momentum firmly behind the home side, Vedat Muriqi completed the turnaround in the 79th minute, turning in the decisive third goal to seal a memorable victory for the Turkish giants.

League Phase Standings

The result hands Liverpool their first dropped points of the Champions League campaign, while Fenerbahçe move to five points from four fixtures in the league phase.

While defensive concerns linger—Fenerbahçe are still seeking their first clean sheet across six European matches this term including play-offs—the three points mark a monumental night for Kuyt’s temporary tenure.