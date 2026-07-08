Fenerbahce explore deal for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins

Fenerbahçe have held preliminary talks over a potential move for the Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins as the Turkish Süper Lig club look to reshape their attacking options ahead of the new season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul club have established contact with the 30-year-old’s representatives to discuss the financial framework of a potential move.

While cross-border transfer negotiations involving high-profile Premier League players remain complex, early indications suggest that a broad consensus on personal terms could be reached if a club-to-club agreement is struck.

Financial parameters

The discussions have outlined a potential three-year contract, with Fenerbahçe understood to be willing to offer a net annual salary in the region of €9m (£7.6m) to secure the forward. However, substantial hurdles remain before any formal transfer can materialise, primarily driven by a significant discrepancy in valuation between the two clubs:

Aston Villa’s valuation: The West Midlands club are understood to value Watkins at €35m (£29.5m) and are under no immediate financial pressure to sell a player who remains an important part of Unai Emery’s squad.

Fenerbahçe’s position: The Turkish runners-up are hoping to structure a package closer to €25m (£21.1m), potentially relying on performance-related add-ons to bridge the €10m deficit.

Squad restructuring

Fenerbahçe’s interest comes during a summer of calculated squad adjustments under the club’s board. The hierarchy is keen to add proven international experience to their front line to sustain a dual domestic and European campaign, viewing Watkins’ high work rate and tactical flexibility as an ideal fit for the Süper Lig.

Watkins, who featured in Aston Villa’s successful European campaign last season, has two years remaining on his current contract at Villa Park. While the Premier League side are open to listening to market offers that match their valuation, they will not sanction a departure unless their financial baseline is met in full.

Negotiations are expected to continue over the coming weeks, with Fenerbahçe officials assessing whether to submit an improved, formal opening bid to test Villa’s resolve before the pre-season registration deadlines.