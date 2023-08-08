Fenerbahce Eye Arsenal Midfielder as Summer Overhaul Continues

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing Jorginho from Arsenal in the ongoing summer transfer window according to The Times.

The Italian international could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer just seven months after his arrival at the club from Chelsea.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Jorginho joined Arsenal in January 2023 for £12 million and made 16 appearances since joining.

Arsenal have spent upwards of £200m on new signings this summer and are closing in on the arrival of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The club will have to part ways with a few players in a summer reshuffle to balance the books and Jorginho could be one of the players on his way out.

Fenerbahce are not the only club interested in Jorginho. Napoli are also reportedly interested in re-signing the midfielder, who spent five years at the club before joining Chelsea in 2018.

Jorginho has a year left on his contract with Arsenal, but he could be allowed to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer comes in.

The North London outfit do however, have the option to extend his contract by an additional season if he does decide to stay.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will be able to sign Jorginho, but they are certainly one of the clubs to watch in the coming weeks.