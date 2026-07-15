Fenerbahçe Eye Bold Move for Real Madrid’s Rising Star Gonzalo García

Fenerbahçe have opened talks with Real Madrid regarding a potential move for Spanish forward Gonzalo García, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul club is exploring a loan agreement for the 22-year-old, with the proposal expected to include an option for a permanent transfer.

Proposed Loan-to-Buy Agreement

Fenerbahçe’s recruitment strategy focuses on securing García on a temporary basis before making a long-term financial commitment. The key parameters of the ongoing negotiations include:

Gonzalo García, a versatile 22-year-old forward under contract with Real Madrid until 2030. An initial season-long loan deal for the upcoming campaign is being targeted by the Turkish giants. The inclusion of a purchase clause, giving the Turkish club the option to acquire the player permanently has been requested.

Pathway to First-Team Football

García has progressed through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and has drawn stylistic comparisons to former club captain Raúl González. Despite his highly regarded development, the forward faces intense competition for playing time in Madrid.

The high-profile arrivals of attacking players, such as Brazilian forward Endrick, have limited García’s opportunities for consistent first-team starts. Real Madrid are understood to be open to a loan move to help the Spain Under-21 international gain regular top-flight experience.

Fenerbahçe’s Summer Recruitment Drive

The approach for García aligns with Fenerbahçe’s broader summer transfer strategy. The club is actively balancing the acquisition of experienced profiles with younger, developing talent.

Having recently finalized an agreement to sign winger Mason Greenwood, the addition of García would provide manager Jose Mourinho with further depth and tactical flexibility across his forward line ahead of the domestic and European campaigns.