Fenerbahçe Eye January Move for Sunderland Winger Chemsdine Talbi

Fenerbahçe have placed Sunderland’s rising star Chemsdine Talbi high on their recruitment target list ahead of the January transfer window, as İsmail Kartal seeks to add elite young pace, directness, and technical depth to his attacking flanks, according to Fotomac.

The 21-year-old winger has caught the attention of European scouts following a series of high-intensity, decisive performances in England. With the Black Cats relying on his dynamic output, Fenerbahçe’s hierarchy in Kadıköy has already begun laying the tactical and financial groundwork to test Sunderland’s resolve when the winter market opens.

Tactical Profile

Talbi, who primarily operates on the right wing but possesses the tactical intelligence to feature across the entire front line, perfectly aligns with the press-resistant, high-tempo system Kartal favors.

Characterized by explosive acceleration, tight ball control, and an aggressive directness in 1v1 take-on situations, the young winger offers a distinct skill set. Following recent structural shifts and injury concerns along Fenerbahçe’s wide areas, Talbi is viewed internally not merely as a rotational option, but as a high-upside investment capable of providing immediate dynamic width.

Winter Approach in Motion

Securing the winger will not prove straightforward. Sunderland view Talbi as a key component of their long-term project and will be fiercely reluctant to sanction a mid-season departure without a compelling financial offer.

However, with domestic title rivals Galatasaray and Beşiktaş building significant momentum at the top of the Süper Lig, Kartal has urged the board to act decisively. Fenerbahçe are preparing an opening approach aimed at securing the player early in the window, underscoring their commitment to providing the Turkish manager with sufficient squad depth to navigate a grueling multi-front campaign both at home and in Europe.