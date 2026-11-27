Fenerbahçe are preparing another transfer push for former star Ferdi Kadıoğlu in the January window after seeing summer enquiries turned down, with the Türkiye international’s recent comment to a supporter fuelling talk of a comeback, according to Fanatik.

After securing Champions League qualification ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, Fenerbahçe checked in on Kadıoğlu’s situation in the summer but were rebuffed. The Yellow Canaries’ hierarchy have kept tabs on him since and plan to test the waters again at the mid-season mark.

Why Fenerbahçe Are Looking Again in January

Several developments have encouraged Fenerbahçe’s board ahead of the winter window:

Tighter Competition at Brighton: The 27-year-old defender has seen less consistent starting time this season amid heavy competition across the backline—with Maxim De Cuyper, Olivier Boscagli, and Jaouen Hadjam contesting left-back options, and Mats Wieffer and Costinha competing on the right.

Output and Appearances: Having made 11 appearances this season without a goal or assist, Kadıoğlu has yet to match the attacking numbers from his peak Süper Lig spell prior to his €30 million move from Fenerbahçe to Brighton in 2024.

Fan Exchange Outside MKM Stadium: Following Brighton’s 2–0 Premier League defeat away to Hull City in Matchday 11, Kadıoğlu signed autographs outside the stadium and smiled when a Fenerbahçe supporter asked if he missed the club’s fans, replying: “Yes, I miss [you].”

Former Favourite and Broader Picture

Kadıoğlu first joined Fenerbahçe in summer 2018 and became a fan favourite in Kadıköy before making the switch to the Premier League in 2024. Any winter move would come as Fenerbahçe continue competing in Europe—where recent continental wins have contributed to Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing—and look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.