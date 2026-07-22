Fenerbahce Eye Surprising Swoop for Marcus Rashford as Man United Set Domestic Rival Transfer Ban

Following their recent acquisition of Mason Greenwood, Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, according to reports from Turkish outlet Fanatik.

However, the path to bringing the 28-year-old English international to Süper Lig relies on specific European qualifying conditions and Manchester United’s strict transfer strategy.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Domestic Rivals Blocked: Manchester United management are refusing to sell Rashford to domestic Premier League competitors such as Tottenham, Arsenal, or Chelsea to avoid strengthening direct rivals.

Preference for Overseas Sale: To prevent Rashford from returning to haunt them in England, United are strictly favoring a sale to foreign clubs.

Champions League Pre-Condition: Fenerbahçe’s leadership is preparing to launch a full-scale push for Rashford. However, any potential deal is understood to be heavily contingent on the Istanbul side successfully navigating the qualifying rounds to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League main draw.

The Transfer Landscape

Rashford, who spent last season on loan at La Liga giants Barcelona, currently carries an estimated market valuation of €40 million. Having just concluded his international duties with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup—where he recorded a goal and an assist across six appearances—the forward is expected to return to Manchester following his post-tournament break to resolve his club future.

While Rashford’s personal preference remains joining a top-tier side competing in Europe’s premier club competition, United’s reluctance to sanction a move within England leaves the door open for overseas suitors.

Should Fenerbahçe clear their Champions League qualifiers, the Yellow Canaries are poised to step up negotiations to pull off another high-profile signing in the summer window.