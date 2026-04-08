Fenerbahce Eyeing Ambitious Move for Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr Amid Spurs’ Uncertainty

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe have reportedly opened preliminary discussions to secure the signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The move comes as the London club faces a period of significant upheaval both on the pitch and in the dugout.

A Rekindled Interest

The Yellow Canaries’ pursuit of Sarr is not a new development; the club was linked with the Senegalese international last summer. The Istanbul giants have now returned to the negotiating table to explore the feasibility of a permanent transfer ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Sarr, who has become a mainstay at Tottenham since joining from Metz in 2022, has amassed over 130 appearances for the Premier League side. Despite his importance to the squad and a contract that runs until 2030, his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium appears increasingly uncertain.

Turbulence in North London

The potential availability of the 23-year-old midfielder is largely tied to Tottenham’s current crisis. The club is currently mired in a relegation scrap, sitting just a single point above the drop zone. A fall to the Championship would almost certainly trigger a mass exodus of high-profile talent, with Sarr being among the most valuable assets.

Furthermore, new manager Roberto De Zerbi is rumored to be planning a total overhaul of the Spurs midfield. With Yves Bissouma reportedly set to leave for free and the club being linked with Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, Sarr could be sacrificed to fund the squad’s restructuring.

The Valuation

Fenerbahçe are said to be weighing a bid in the region of €35 million for the versatile midfielder. While the Turkish club is eager to bolster its ranks with elite talent, it remains to be seen if they will meet Tottenham’s valuation or if Sarr himself is prepared to trade the Premier League for the Süper Lig.

Should the deal for Sarr prove too complex, Fenerbahçe are expected to pivot to alternative targets as they look to assert their dominance in both domestic and European competitions next season.