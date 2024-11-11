Fenerbahçe Eyeing Tottenham Defender for January Transfer

Turkish club Fenerbahçe are reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to potentially sign left-back Sergio Reguilon in the upcoming January transfer window according to A Spor.

Fenerbahce are planning to strengthen the squad in January and the club are expected to focus on players shortlisted by manager Jose Mourinho.

The Yellow Canaries boss has identified Regulion as a target as strengthening the full-back position will be a priority.

The Istanbul giants left-back position has been weakened after Ferdi Kadioglu joined Brighton in the summer and Jayden Oosterwolde picked up a serious injury.

Reguilon has fallen out of favor at Tottenham under manager Ange Postecoglou and has yet to make a single appearance this season.

Spurs are keen to offload the Spanish defender and a loan move to Fenerbahçe could be a suitable solution for both parties.

The report claims that Reguilon is keen on a move after preliminary talks were established and that a winter move could be on the cards.

The Turkish club has been active in the transfer market and is looking to strengthen their squad. A loan deal with an option to buy could be an attractive proposition for both Fenerbahçe and Tottenham.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig, five points behind leaders Galatasaray.