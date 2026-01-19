Fenerbahce Eyes Shock Move for City’s Omar Marmoush

Fenerbahçe’s quest for a clinical goalscorer has led them to the blue side of Manchester. The Yellow Canaries are closely monitoring the situation of Egyptian international Omar Marmoush, who appears to be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium as reported by Fotomac.

The 26-year-old striker made a high-profile €75 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City in January 2025. However, his tenure in the Premier League has been underwhelming.

This season, Marmoush has struggled for game time, clocking only 389 minutes across 15 appearances, managing a lone goal and one assist. His prospects for minutes have grown even bleaker following City’s recent acquisition of Antoine Semenyo, a move that has effectively pushed Marmoush further down the pecking order.

The En-Nesyri Departure Plan

The move for Marmoush is tied to the expected exit of Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan striker is reportedly unhappy in Istanbul and is seeking a fresh start elsewhere this January.

Fenerbahçe management, dissatisfied with the overall output of their current strike force, views Marmoush as a high-caliber replacement who can rejuvenate their title charge.

A Competitive Race

Securing the Egyptian’s signature will not be easy. Despite his recent lack of minutes, Marmoush maintains a market value of €65 million and is under contract with City until 2029. Fenerbahçe faces stiff competition from:

Galatasaray: Their cross-town rivals have previously registered interest in the forward.

Premier League Suitors: Both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on his availability as they look to bolster their own attacking options.

Fenerbahçe is currently in the “observation phase,” waiting for a definitive signal from Manchester City that they are willing to listen to offers—potentially a loan with an option to buy—as the transfer deadline approaches.