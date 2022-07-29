Fenerbahce fans cause controversy with Putin chants against Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahce were dumped out of the Champions League playoffs after losing 2-1 to Dynamo Kyiv.

Following a goalless first leg played in Poland, the Ukrainian outfit went ahead on 57 minutes with a goal from Vitaliy Buyalskyi.

The goal celebrations were marred by a section of Fenerbahce fans chanting ‘Vladimir Putin’.

Journalist Nico Cantor shared a clip of the incident which sparked controversy.

Fenerbahçe fans chanting “Vladimir Putin” after a Dynamo Kyiv player celebrated scoring in this #UCL qualifier. Absolutely tasteless 👎 pic.twitter.com/NocU0MTpbk — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 27, 2022

Fenerbahce did score a late equaliser which forced the game into extra time but Dynamo ended up winning with a 114th minute winner from Oleksandr Karavaev.

Uefa have launched a disciplinary investigation against the Yellow Canaries after the Putin chants.

In a statement, Uefa said: “An ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters” at the game, held at the Super Lig club’s Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

In a statement on Thursday, Fenerbahce said the chants did not represent the club, its position, or its views and that the club stands firmly against the war in Ukraine.

The statement read: “Whatever the reason may be, we as the Fenerbahce Sport Club absolutely reject the reaction coming from parts of our stands,” the club continued, adding it was unfair to put blame on all its fans or the club for an act that “never represents our values.”