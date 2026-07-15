Fenerbahçe Focus on Man United Forward Marcus Rashford Following Mason Greenwood Agreement

Fenerbahçe are aiming to secure another high-profile signing from Manchester United, with reports in Turkey indicating that the club is preparing to open formal talks for forward Marcus Rashford.

According to a report by Fanatik, Fenerbahçe executives Cihan Kamer and Oğuz Çetin travelled directly to Manchester after concluding negotiations for winger Mason Greenwood. The Süper Lig club is now seeking to establish a formal dialogue with Manchester United over Rashford’s availability.

Strategic Approach for Out-of-Favour Forward

Manchester United are reportedly open to sanctioning the departure of the 28-year-old attacker, who does not feature in the Premier League club’s long-term squad plans.

Fenerbahçe aim to reach a swift agreement in principle with Manchester United before opening direct contract talks with the player’s representatives.

Rashford is currently representing England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Concrete talks regarding personal terms are expected to accelerate once his international commitments conclude.

Should a move for Rashford prove financially prohibitive, Fenerbahçe are keeping active track of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as an alternative option for the left flank.

Competitive Market and Previous Loan Spell

Fenerbahçe’s pursuit comes amid broader European interest in the England international, who spent a portion of last season on loan at Barcelona. While the Spanish club ultimately opted against triggering their €30 million purchase option, Rashford’s profile continues to attract attention from across the continent.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, alongside Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, have also been credited with keeping tabs on the forward’s situation as he prepares to resolve his future after the World Cup.